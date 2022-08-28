Citigroup Upgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, KGI Securities raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $307.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.24. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $536.67.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.