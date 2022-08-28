Citigroup Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $27.87

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $51.59 to $27.87 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. Barclays lowered XPeng from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura cut XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

About XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.