Citigroup Increases KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $23.80

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

