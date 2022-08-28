Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of C traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. 20,049,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519,469. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

