Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 13.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 20,049,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519,469. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

