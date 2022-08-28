Citigroup Inc. Has $175.16 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of KLA worth $175,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in KLA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 38,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $3,844,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 67.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $359.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

