China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,852,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 6,412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at 0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of 0.53 and a 52 week high of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.50.

About China Power International Development

(Get Rating)

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

