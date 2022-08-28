China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in August

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.1 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

CNPPF remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

