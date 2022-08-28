China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

