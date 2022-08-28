Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

