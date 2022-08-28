ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $918,163.39 and approximately $257.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,982.86 or 1.99999999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

