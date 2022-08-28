Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Down 5.5 %

CEMI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

