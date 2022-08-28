Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Cheetah Mobile shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 2nd.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

