Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 2.4 %

CSH.UN stock opened at C$10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.25.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSH.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

