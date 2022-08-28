Chartist Inc. CA Sells 1,705 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 993,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,798,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $137.93. 2,096,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

