Chartist Inc. CA Sells 1,112 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 16.0% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.