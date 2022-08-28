Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 56,390 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 291.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.