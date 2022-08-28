Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,222 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,545,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,382,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $272.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.78.

