Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

