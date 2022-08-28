Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 171.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $75.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89.

