Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after buying an additional 2,255,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50.

