Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,402 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

