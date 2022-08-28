Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 35,380 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 4.38% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $31.54 on Friday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

