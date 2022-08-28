Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 64,257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

