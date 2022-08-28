Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,085 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 12.21% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONOF opened at $25.72 on Friday. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

