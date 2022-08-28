Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

