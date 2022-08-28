Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

