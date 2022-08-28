Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

