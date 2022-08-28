Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.2% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $254,636,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $108,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $83,992,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,834,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,223,000 after purchasing an additional 833,393 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

