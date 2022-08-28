Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 1,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The company has a market cap of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

