Celo Dollar Price Down 0.1% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $681,687.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,131,605 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

