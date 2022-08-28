Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLLNY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,276. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

