Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celestica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

