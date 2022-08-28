CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.28 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $140.60 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 392,800.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.