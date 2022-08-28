CashHand (CHND) Reaches Market Cap of $953.21

CashHand (CHND) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $953.21 and $3,080.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00155141 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009881 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
