Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Cascades Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

