Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 1.9952038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,556,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,162,102.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

