Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 364.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 940,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,455,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

