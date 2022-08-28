Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$57.50

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.22. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total transaction of C$1,062,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,735,109.82. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,300 over the last quarter.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

