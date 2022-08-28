Canaccord Genuity Group Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.26. The company has a market cap of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

