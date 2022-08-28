Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00276423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,203,556 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

