BullPerks (BLP) Market Capitalization Tops $906,836.94

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. BullPerks has a market cap of $906,836.94 and $136,323.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BullPerks Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 27,865,632 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
