Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$642.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.