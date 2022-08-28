Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$642.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.52. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
