Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:BIP opened at $43.01 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

