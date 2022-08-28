Brookfield Business Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU.UN opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.58. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$24.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.35.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.