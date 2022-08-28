Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$18.83 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$17.40 and a one year high of C$22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.38.

