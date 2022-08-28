Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target at $31.33

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

