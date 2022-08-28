Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $102.45

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

