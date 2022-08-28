Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.3 %

Broadcom stock traded down $29.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.86. 2,568,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,427. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.04 and a 200 day moving average of $558.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

