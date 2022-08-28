Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. 44,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

